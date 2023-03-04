ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Panneerslvam blames Palaniswami for AIADMK’s defeat

March 04, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator blamed the party’s interim general secretary for the electoral loss, and said it was due to the people’s non-acceptance of Mr. Palaniswami, who was a “betrayer”, driving out those who had made sacrifices for the party

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday attributed the defeat of the party in the Erode (East) by-election to interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said even though his camp had remained calm during the process of selection of the party’s candidate for the sake of the victory of the organisation, the AIADMK’s “severe drubbing” was primarily due to people’s non-acceptance of Mr. Palaniswami who was “the betrayer.”

Accusing the interim general secretary of arrogance, the deposed coordinator said the party had suffered the defeat because all those who had worked for the party made “sacrifices” for the party and those who were recognised by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had been driven out of the organisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that the defeat in Erode East should be regarded as a lesson, and the need had arisen, to take along all sections of the party. It was time that gratitude was shown to the party founders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, for encouraging volunteers, who were worried over the successive electoral upsets, to work in a coordinated manner, Mr. Panneerselvam added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US