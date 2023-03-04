Erode (East) bypoll | Panneerslvam blames Palaniswami for AIADMK’s defeat

March 04, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Friday attributed the defeat of the party in the Erode (East) by-election to interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam said even though his camp had remained calm during the process of selection of the party’s candidate for the sake of the victory of the organisation, the AIADMK’s “severe drubbing” was primarily due to people’s non-acceptance of Mr. Palaniswami who was “the betrayer.”

Accusing the interim general secretary of arrogance, the deposed coordinator said the party had suffered the defeat because all those who had worked for the party made “sacrifices” for the party and those who were recognised by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had been driven out of the organisation.

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that the defeat in Erode East should be regarded as a lesson, and the need had arisen, to take along all sections of the party. It was time that gratitude was shown to the party founders M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa, for encouraging volunteers, who were worried over the successive electoral upsets, to work in a coordinated manner, Mr. Panneerselvam added.