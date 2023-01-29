Erode East bypoll | Elangovan’s candidature triggers talk of churning in CLP post-polls

January 29, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The nomination of senior Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan for the February 27 by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, has triggered talk of a likely churning in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the event of his victory.

Colachel MLA J.G. Prince, who was part of a delegation of MLAs that reportedly met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently, had already alleged that K. Selvaperunthagai’s performance as the CLP leader was not satisfactory and that he was “acting” as a ruling DMK MLA.

Mr. Prince has now gone on record to say that if Mr. Elangovan wins in the by-election, given his seniority and stature as the former TNCC chief and former Union Minister, he would become the natural choice for the post of CLP leader.

“Not only Tamil Nadu Congress Committee MLAs but also the high command are likely to support him. He is the senior most leader in the party and naturally he would be given a befitting post,” Mr. Prince said.

Mr. Prince told The Hindu that Mr. Kharge was apprised of the functioning of Mr. Selvaperunthagai and the factionalism that resurfaced in the TNCC and unfolded at the party’s state headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, a few months ago.

However, when contacted, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said nobody in the party had expressed unhappiness with his performance as the party’s floor leader. “In fact, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has praised me for my performance. I don’t know how such speculation is being written. It is because of the ‘communal’ mindset,” he said.

Velachery MLA J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana said the high command would take a call on the matter. “As of now, it is a speculation. The party’s high command will take the call and we will abide by it,” he said.