Selvaperunthagai is CLP leader

Congress MLA Selvaperunthagai, elected from the Sriperumbudur constituency, has been appointed as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Assembly. The two-time MLA from Killiyoor, S. Rajesh Kumar, will be the deputy leader.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai, who had a stint in the Puthiya Tamizhagam of Dr. K. Krishnasamy, joined the Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi (VCK) and was its MLA between 2006 and 2011. He quit the party after differences with Thol. Thirumavalavan.

His appointment has come as a surprise to the Congress leaders who expected Colachel J.G. Prince or Mr. Rajesh Kumar to be elected the CLP leader.

Party sources said Mr. Rajesh Kumar had the support of 11 MLAs.