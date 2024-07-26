GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mumbai rains: BMC declares schools, colleges to operate normally today

Meanwhile, the Raigad administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in the district in the wake of a heavy rainfall alert

Published - July 26, 2024 08:38 am IST - Mumbai

ANI
A woman walks through a waterlogged road after rains, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 25, 2024.

A woman walks through a waterlogged road after rains, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a sigh of relief amid heavy downpours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared that all the schools and colleges in its area will operate normally on Friday.

Taking to X, the BMC said that the weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly.

"As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open regularly tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024. Parents are humbly requested not to believe any other information or rumours regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," it said.

Heavy rain leaves six dead, 12 injured across Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the Raigad administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in the district on Friday in the wake of a heavy rainfall alert.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 26 and a yellow alert for July 27.

As the state of Maharashtra faces the effects of continuous rainfall, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took stock of the situation in the state on Thursday.

CM called the Raigad collector, told him to help all flood-affected people, and assured him of all the help.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a press release and said, "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 25-27 and in Konkan & Goa on 25 and 26 July and Gujarat region on 25th July."

The IMD has issued a red alert for the Raigad district for July 26 and an orange alert for July 27.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Satara for July 26.

Rainfall recorded during the past 24 hours until 8:30 a.m. on Thursday was 44 mm in Mumbai city, 90 mm in the Eastern suburbs, and 89 mm in the Western suburbs.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / rains / flood / weather / weather news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.