Parliament Session LIVE updates: Discussions on Union Budget to continue today

Both Houses of Parliament are likely to discuss the Union Budget today

Updated - July 26, 2024 10:48 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 10:21 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the New and old Parliament House ahead of the Budget session in New Delhi

A view of the New and old Parliament House ahead of the Budget session in New Delhi | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed multiple disruptions when debating the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 25. In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition claimed the Budget was ‘skewed towards Andhra Pradesh and Bihar’ while in the Raya Sabha, MPs claimed that the budget is anti-poor, anti-tribal and anti-women. 

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi clashed with Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu. The confrontation began when Mr. Channi referred to the assassination of the BJP leader’s grandfather, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Mr. Bittu responded with personal remarks against the Congress MP and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sparking a heated exchange. Members from both sides tried to enter the Well, leading to a 30-minute adjournment. Protests continued when the House reconvened. Mr. Channi resumed his speech after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the Speaker to remove any unparliamentary references.

In today’s session, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal,Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, anupriya patel will lay papers on the Table, while several ministers, Union Minister J. P. Nadda, will make statements in the Lok Sabha. 

Fridays are for MPs to bring in bills. Ravi Kishan,Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Shashi Tharoor, D Ravikumar and Chandrashekhar Azad are expected to introduce Private Members’ bills. 

Here are the live updates:

  • July 26, 2024 10:45
    Opposition highlights inflation, unemployment on July 25

    The war of words between the Opposition and Treasury Benches continued on July 25. In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs raised issues relating to the state of the economy for the second day of the debate on the Budget. Read the report here.

  • July 26, 2024 10:28
    Lok Sabha witnesses heated debate on July 25

    In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi clashed with Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on July 25. The confrontation began when Mr. Channi referred to the assassination of the BJP leader’s grandfather, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Mr. Bittu responded with personal remarks against the Congress MP and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sparking a heated exchange. Members from both sides tried to enter the Well, leading to a 30-minute adjournment.

    Protests continued when the House reconvened. 

    Read the report here.

