Parliament Session LIVE updates: Discussions on Union Budget to continue today

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed multiple disruptions when debating the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 25. In the Lok Sabha, the Opposition claimed the Budget was ‘skewed towards Andhra Pradesh and Bihar’ while in the Raya Sabha, MPs claimed that the budget is anti-poor, anti-tribal and anti-women.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi clashed with Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu. The confrontation began when Mr. Channi referred to the assassination of the BJP leader’s grandfather, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Mr. Bittu responded with personal remarks against the Congress MP and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, sparking a heated exchange. Members from both sides tried to enter the Well, leading to a 30-minute adjournment. Protests continued when the House reconvened. Mr. Channi resumed his speech after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the Speaker to remove any unparliamentary references.

In today’s session, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal,Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav, anupriya patel will lay papers on the Table, while several ministers, Union Minister J. P. Nadda, will make statements in the Lok Sabha.

Fridays are for MPs to bring in bills. Ravi Kishan,Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Shashi Tharoor, D Ravikumar and Chandrashekhar Azad are expected to introduce Private Members’ bills.

Here are the live updates: