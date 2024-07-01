GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament session Day 6 LIVE updates: INDIA bloc to participate in debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s address

Updated - July 01, 2024 08:15 am IST

Published - July 01, 2024 07:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with Congress MP K.C. Venugopal.

Parliament is set to witness heated debates on a range of issues like the NEET paper leak row, the Agnipath initiative and inflation as both houses reconvene on July 1.

Besides the paper leak matter, the opposition is also likely to raise the issue of unemployment.

In the Lok Sabha, BJP member and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur is set to initiate the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) group in the Lok Sabha will also participate in the debate on the Motion of Thanks.

The Motion will be seconded by first term Lok Sabha member Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of BJP stalwart late Sushma Swaraj.

The Lok Sabha has allocated 16 hours for the debate on the Motion of Thanks, which will conclude with the reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

  • July 01, 2024 08:05
    INDIA bloc to participate in debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s address

    Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) group in the Lok Sabha will participate in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

    Though the debate was to start on Friday, the House had to be adjourned because of the Opposition’s insistence to have a dedicated discussion on the alleged irregularities in NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test). 

