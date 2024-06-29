T20 World Cup 2024 final: Kohli, Axar take India to competitive total after poor powerplay

Virat Kohli (76) and Axar Patel (47) weathered the early storm to push India to a competitive score in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Bridgetown on June 29.

Kohli held firm to break out of a slump, while Axar did a splendid job up the order. India did its bit with the bat, posting 176 for seven. With runs on the board in a high-voltage game, India has put the pressure on South Africa.

Determined to make up for a bad run in the tournament, Kohli knuckled down and reverted to his old self. Using clean technique and shots along the ground, Kohli was in it for the long haul. A poor opening over from Marco Jansen helped Kohli’s cause. Two bad balls were neatly put away by Kohli, and a crisp straight drive robbed South Africa of the early edge.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, given the new ball, pulled it back. Sensing that Rohit Sharma would use the slog sweep, Maharaj slid one outside off. Rohit stayed committed to a leg-side shot, and swept it to Heinrich Klaasen at square-leg. Maharaj struck again two deliveries later, dismissing Rishabh Pant for a duck. Pant was the second victim to the slog sweep, popping it up from the bottom of the bat. There was concern among the Indian fans at the Kensington Oval when Suryakumar Yadav fell cheaply.

The dangerous batter was victim to his strong suit — the pull behind square. He was cramped for room by Kagiso Rabada, and could not avoid skying it to Klaasen at deep fine-leg.

At 34 for three, India had to rebuild. Axar joined Kohli in the middle, and the duo calmed nerves with sensible batting. Axar knew his role well, having performed this task against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

A 72-run fourth-wicket partnership was exactly what India needed to stay afloat. There could have been more, if not for a lazy piece of running from Axar. Though halfway down the track, Axar had time to turn back and make the crease. Axar, however, stopped in his track for second. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock took full advantage, throwing down the stumps at the bowler’s end to catch Axar short.

Kohli’s desire to make it count was evident when he did not acknowledge cheers for his fifty. He was finally able to break free in the 18th over bowled by Rabada. Kohli cleared the front foot to hoist a length ball over long-on. A slower ball was then spotted and dispatched.

Jansen, who struggled to get it right, managed to remove Kohli in the next over.

It was a memorable night for Shivam Dube (27) as well. Like Kohli, Dube got over a bad patch with a crucial knock.