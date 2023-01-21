ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | PMK will not contest, will not back any party

January 21, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, the party said its long-standing stance has been that bypolls are unnecessary; a vacant seat can be filled with a candidate from the party that won the original election

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: File

The PMK on Saturday said its high-level committee has unanimously decided not to contest in the Erode East bypoll, to be held on February 27, and has also decided not to extend its support to any party.

The high-level committee meeting was chaired by the PMK founder S. Ramadoss, and the party’s president Anbumani Ramadoss. Other members participated to discuss the upcoming bypoll.

According to a statement issued by Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, the PMK’s stand has been that bypolls are unnecessary and a waste of public money. If a seat becomes vacant, a candidate from the party which won the election can be made an MLA: this has been the party’s long-standing stance, it noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US