ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | PM Modi’s picture prominent in Panneerselvam group’s election office banner

February 03, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - ERODE

The banner had the caption, ‘National Democratic Alliance’, with pictures of Mr. Modi and the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam prominently displayed; this comes after the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK group’s banner with a similar caption was placed at their office in Erode

The Hindu Bureau

The flex banner at AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam’s election office | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A flex banner at the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator O. Panneerselvam group’s election office in Erode, has the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed prominently on it.

Mr. Panneerselvam had announced an 118-member panel to coordinate his group’s work for the Erode (East) byelection, and named B. Senthil Murugan as its candidate. The office was opened on Municipal Colony Main Road by former T.N. Minister and the group’s deputy coordinator, K.P. Krishnan.

ALSO READ
‘Printing error’ raises many questions over AIADMK-led alliance in byelection

The banner had the caption, ‘National Democratic Alliance’, with pictures of Mr. Modi and Mr. Panneerselvam, prominently displayed. The banner also has the pictures of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa. The pictures of BJP National president J.P. Nadda, State BJP president K. Annamalai, Puthiya Needhi Katchi founder and president A.C. Shanmugam, U. Thaniyarasu, founder of Kongu Ilaingar Peravai and M. Jagan Moorthy of Puratchi Bharatham are also seen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It may be recalled that the AIADMK had placed a banner at its election office on February 1 that had the caption, “AIADMK-led National Democratic Progressive Alliance” but without the pictures of BJP leaders. The caption was later changed to, “AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance”, and senior leaders claimed that the earlier caption was due to a printing error

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US