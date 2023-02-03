ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | AIADMK candidate postpones filing of nomination papers

February 03, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - ERODE

K.S. Thennarasu was due to file his papers on Friday, but has postponed this to the last day, February 7; the move comes after BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and K. Annamalai met AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai on Friday morning 

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Thennarasu is the AIADMK’s candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

K.S. Thennarasu, the AIADMK candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, who was to file his nomination paper on Friday, had postponed it to February 7. The byelection is scheduled for February 27.

The move comes after the BJP’s national general secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge, C.T. Ravi, and State BJP president K. Annamalai met AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence in Chennai on Friday morning.

The AIADMK had, on February 1, announced former MLA Mr. Thennarasu as its candidate for the by-election and said that he would file his papers with the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar between 1 a.m. and 2 p.m. on February 4.

The last date for filing of nominations is February 7. Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on February 8, and nominations can be withdrawn till February 10.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

