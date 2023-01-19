ADVERTISEMENT

Congress to contest in Erode East bypoll, will seek support from alliance partners: K.S. Alagiri

January 19, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The T.N. Congress Committee president said it would meet with the DMK, MDMK and VCK to seek support for the Feb 27 election; deceased MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa’s father, E.V.K.S. Elangovan or his brother, Sanjay Sampath, may be probable candidates

The Hindu Bureau

TNCC President K.S. Alagiri also said the party would continue its protest against T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said the party will contest in the by-poll for the Erode East Constituency, since it had won the seat in the 2021 Assembly elections as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

The Election Commission of India has announced that the by-poll for Erode East Constituency will be held on February 27, following the demise of MLA, E. Thirumahan Everaa (46), earlier this month.

ALSO READ
Erode East bypoll | E.V.K.S. Elangovan’s family holds an edge to get the seat

“Senior leaders from our party will meet our alliance partners including the DMK, MDMK, VCK and others by Thursday evening and seek their support for the by-elections,” Mr. Alagiri told reporters in Chennai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The late MLA’s father and former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan or his brother, Sanjay Sampath, are seen among the probable candidates.

ALSO READ
BJP constitutes a 14-member committee for Erode East by-election

Earlier, Mr. Alagiri led the party’s protest near the Chennai Collectorate urging Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to quit.

“Mr. Ravi has been acting against the norms prescribed by the Constitution and is acting like an agent of the RSS and speaking about Sanatana Dharma,” he alleged. “The Governor has been causing hindrances in the functioning of the DMK government by not clearing Bills,” he charged.

ALSO READ
AIADMK may wait till the DMK’s decision on Erode East

The Congress leader said that even though the Governor had issued a clarification on his ‘Tamizhagam’ remark, the Congress would continue its protest against him.

Mr. Alagiri also said his party was not against any religion and would continue its fight against fascism and communalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US