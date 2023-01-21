ADVERTISEMENT

AMMK will announce its decision on Erode East seat on January 27

January 21, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 08:50 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

]AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran. File. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

The AMMK will announce its decision on fielding its nominee in the Erode (East) by-election on January 27, general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Friday. 

Making it clear that his party was keen on ensuring the defeat of the DMK-led front, he told reporters that his party functionaries and volunteers wanted to enter the fray. As he had planned to visit different parts of the State in the next one week, he would return to Chennai by January 26. This was why he would come out with the party’s decision the next day. At the same time,  consultations were under way within the party, Mr. Dhinakaran said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Erode

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US