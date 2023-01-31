ADVERTISEMENT

DMK planning to use fake voter ID cards in Erode East, says AIADMK

January 31, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK lodges a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

The AIADMK on Tuesday complained  to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo that the DMK was engaged in the production of fake voter identity cards in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, where a by-election will be held on February 27.

D. Jayakumar, the party’s organisation secretary and former Minister, told reporters that the authorities should ensure no fake cards were used on the day of polling.  He accused the ruling party of planning to “capture” booths.

Referring to an audio clip of a speech alleged to be of Local Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Mr. Jayakumar said this showed the ruling party was going to use the “money power”.  He urged the Election Commission to see to it that the by-election was held in a free and fair manner.

BJP members meet Sahoo

Meanwhile, a group of office-bearers from Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with Mr. Sahoo, alleging that the DMK and its allies were planning to distribute money to voters in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Narayanan Thirupathy, State vice-president, who was among the group that met the CEO, referred to a recent video clip released by his party, in which Congress candidate in the constituency E.V.K.S. Elangovan and DMK Minister K.N. Nehru were reportedly discussing plans to distribute cash.

Mr. Thirupathy said his party told the CEO that the brazen manner in which the two were discussing in the video was an indication that the DMK and its allies were planning to distribute cash for votes on a large scale with the involvement of senior Ministers. The BJP demanded action against Mr. Nehru and Mr. Elangovan.

Expressing concern that the DMK may use the government machinery to turn the election in its favour, he said the party also demanded the transfer all key officials in the district to other places and sought deployment of more central forces to ensure a free and fair election.

