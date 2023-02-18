ADVERTISEMENT

Vegetable traders in Erode threaten to boycott byelection

February 18, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A section of vegetable traders at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market staging a protest in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Stating that the contractor at the temporary Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market at V.O.C. Park Ground was allegedly collecting excess rent for shops and entry of vehicles into the market, a section of traders under the banner Erode District Vegetable Traders Association staged a protest and threatened to boycott the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency, here on Friday.

About 900 vegetable shops function at the market and the Corporation has appointed a contractor to collect rent for shops, entry fee for vehicles and other charges from the traders. But a section of traders claimed that excess charges were collected by the contractor.

They said the daily rent for a shop fixed by the Corporation was ₹16. But the contractor was collecting ₹50. Also, instead of collecting ₹500 for the entry of a vegetable-laden vehicle, charges were collected for each gunny bag that went up to ₹5,000 a vehicle, the traders alleged. “We are threatened if we refuse to pay the charges as demanded,” a trader said.

They wanted the lease agreement cancelled. About 50 traders took part in the protest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US