ADVERTISEMENT

Six candidates file papers for Erode (East) Assembly constituency on second day

February 01, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam candidate S. Anand filing his nomination paper with the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Six candidates, including two independents, filed their nomination papers to contest the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency here on Wednesday.

Among them, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) candidate S. Anand filed two nomination papers while C. Saravanan of the same party also filed his papers. Others who filed their papers were R. Vijayakumar of Viduthalai Kalam Katchi, P. Sasikumar of Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and two independents, A. Ravi and S. Veerakumar. Thus, a total of seven nominations were filed on day two while four nominations were filed on day one on January 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US