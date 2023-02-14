ADVERTISEMENT

Second randomisation of polling staff held in Erode

February 14, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni carrying out the second randomisation of polling staff the Erode Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The second randomisation of 1,206 polling staff to be deployed in 238 polling stations during the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on February 27, was held at the Erode Collectorate on Tuesday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni carried out the process in the presence of General Observer Raj Kumar Yadav and Police Observer Suresh Kumar Chadivei at the Collectorate.

The Collector said that 238 polling stations were established for the byelction and 48 additional polling stations (reserve) were also kept ready. Each polling booth would have a presiding officer, and polling officers 1, 2 and 3. Thus, a total of 286 presiding officers, 858 polling officers and 62 additional officers were randomised in booths where there were over 1,200 electors. “The second randomisation was completed for 1,206 officers,” he said and added that the first training was held on February 6.

Erode Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and other officials were present.

