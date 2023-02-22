Erode (East) bypoll | Political parties intensify their last leg of campaign

February 22, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

With campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection to end at 5 p.m. on February 25, political parties are on a last minute effort to reach out to the voters here.

The byelection, necessitated by the death of E. Thirumahan Everaa, is scheduled for February 27 and counting of votes will take place on March 2. A total of 77 candidates are in fray with the DMK and the AIADMK locked neck-and-neck.

Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan faces AIADMK’s K.S. Thennarasu and Menaka Navaneethan of Naam Tamilar Katchi and S. Anand of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam are the other prominent contestants.

Amid complaints of alleged distribution of cash and gift items to voters, candidates and their supporters are taking out processions and meeting electors. While the DMK Ministers lead the campaign for the Congress, former AIADMK Ministers are carrying out door-to-door campaigns.

“We have less than 30 hours for campaigning and we are leaving no stone un-turned in meeting electors,” said a DMK functionary from Karur district, who is involved in campaigns for over a month. He said that two-third of electors were in corporation limits and without travelling much, meeting them in person is effective. “Our leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be on a whirlwind tour of the constituency on February 24 and 25 seeking support for Mr. Elangovan,” said the functionary.

While the DMK and Congress highlight the achievements of the State government in the last 22 months and seek votes, the AIADMK highlights the work it had carried out in the constituency in its 10-year rule. Also, the AIADMK is criticising the DMK for failing to fulfill its election promises. AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will also be campaigning in Erode on February 24 and 25.