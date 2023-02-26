ADVERTISEMENT

Palaniswami urges electors not to believe in DMK’s ‘blatant lies’

February 26, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami campaigning for K.S. Thennarasu on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN 

Recounting the development of Tamil Nadu under the AIADMK that led to the State receiving awards at the national level, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged electors not to believe in the DMK’s blatant lies and vote for the party.

He was canvassing votes for AIADMK nominee K.S. Thennarasu on Saturday, the last day of electioneering for the byelection to the Erode (East) constituency scheduled for Monday. Playing a few of DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s election promises on an LED screen and reading out a few of them, Mr. Palaniswami said, “Assurances given by him [Mr. Stalin] were never fulfilled in the last 22 months.” “List at least one scheme that you have implemented in the constituency,” he asked.

On the controversy over the proposed pen memorial for late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, he said the government could distribute pens worth ₹79 crore to government schoolchildren rather than spending ₹81 crore on building a pen memorial for the former Chief Minister.

Taking a dig at Mr. Stalin, who spoke about corruption, he said the DMK was the only government that was dismissed for corruption in the country. He said the DMK’s rule was “anti-people” and added that the AIADMK rule protected the minorities.

