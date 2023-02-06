ADVERTISEMENT

Observers arrive in Erode for bypoll

February 06, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

General, expenditure and poll observers for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency byelection arrived in the district on Monday.

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that the Election Commission of India has appointed the observers for overseeing the election process.

Raj Kumar Yadav is the general observer for the constituency, while expenditure observer is Gautam Kumar and police observer is Suresh Kumar Chadive.

The Collector along with Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, and Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar met the observers and held discussions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US