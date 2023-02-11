ADVERTISEMENT

Erode(East) byelection: two more paramilitary companies reach Erode

February 11, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Erode

M. Sabari

CISF personnel arriving ahead of the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Two more companies of paramilitary forces reached Erode and took out a march on Saturday.

The Erode (East) byelection is scheduled for February 27, and 238 polling booths have been set up for the byelection. A part of security measures, personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, Paramilitary Forces, and Railway Protection Force would be deployed. Accordingly, 160 members of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force from Chennai, Avadi, and Vellore reached Erode on February 8.

Following the identification of 32 polling booths as sensitive, it was decided to deploy additional companies of paramilitary personnel for protection. On Friday night and Saturday morning, 184 personnel from Andhra Pradesh reached Erode. Two more companies of paramilitary forces will reach Erode by Sunday.

The paramilitary forces took a march in important locations on Saturday evening. The march started from Rajajipuram, passed through Krishnampalayam, Vairapalayam, and Bhavani Road, and ended at Periya Agraharam. A total of 180 paramilitary personnel, 75 members of the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, and 50 constables from the Tamil Nadu Police participated in this march, which was led by Commandant Rathore and Erode DSP Anandakumar.

