Erode (East) bypoll | Political parties asked to comply with model code of conduct

January 21, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - ERODE

Erode District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni, has asked political parties to comply with the model code of conduct for the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll on February 27, and has also asked individuals to have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles, liquor bottles and gifts worth ₹10,000 or more.

In a press release, the Collector asked political parties and all candidates to desist from making personal attacks on [other candidates] on the basis of caste, community or language, and also not make any remarks that create tension. Generally, permission is not granted for the conduct of political public meetings at educational institutions. “If the institutions concerned permits this, permission should be obtained from the Election Officer and meetings should be conducted without affecting the student” the release said.

Distributing cash, gifts, threatening electors and impersonating electors is against the law and action will be taken according to the law in such cases, the press release said. Political parties should also not disturb meetings organised by other parties, the release said.

Mr. Krishnanunni said that parties could criticise only the past achievements of the particular candidate and must not speak about the personal life of the candidate. “Staging protests in front of the house of an individual for his political opinion is not allowed,” he said.

The release also said that flag posts, advertisement banners, graffiti or other material should not be installed at places belonging to an individual without his/her permission. Loudspeakers should not be used at all between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and permission should be obtained for the conduct of meetings. The release also asked parties to desist from using single-use plastic items that were banned in the State.