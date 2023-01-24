ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Over ₹1 lakh of unaccounted for cash seized from motorist

January 24, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - ERODE

A static surveillance team intercepted a man on a two-wheeler at the Vendipalayam railway gate, carrying the cash without valid documents; all individuals must have documents if they are carrying cash of over ₹50,000, the District Election Officer has said

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials in Erode district seized ₹1.34 lakh from a young man on a two-wheeler at the Vendipalayam railway gate on Tuesday, as the man did not have documents concerning the cash he was carrying.

Members of the Static Surveillance Team intercepted a two-wheeler coming from Karur to Erode and found cash of ₹1, 34,150 in the possession of a 21-year-old young man. The motorist could not produce any documents with regard to the cash. The cash was seized and taken to the Corporation office and handed over to the Returning Officer for Erode (East) Assembly constituency and later deposited at the treasury. The man was asked to produce the required documents in order to get his cash released.

District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked individuals to ensure they have valid documents, if they are carrying cash above ₹50,000 and articles and gifts worth ₹10,000.

