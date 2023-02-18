Erode (East) bypoll | Liquor shops to remain shut for four days

February 18, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST - ERODE

In view of the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, all liquor shops located within a 5 km radius of polling stations and near the counting centre, will be closed for four days.

A press release from Erode District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni said that Tasmac shops and bars attached to it and other bars were not allowed to function from 10 a.m. on February 25 to midnight on the 27th, and also on counting day, on March 2. The release warned that action would be taken against violators. Polling is scheduled for February 27.