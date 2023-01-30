ADVERTISEMENT

Erode East bypoll | Former AIADMK MP wants electors to carry EPIC or Aadhaar card along with booth slips

January 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Ex-MP S. Selvakumara Chinnayan submitting a petition to Returning Officer K. Sivakumar on distribution of booth slips to electors in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Former AIADMK MP S. Selvakumara Chinnayan on Monday urged the election officials to allow voters cast their vote in the by-election to Erode (East) Assembly constituency only if they carry booth slip along with Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or Aadhaar card.

In a petition submitted to the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar here on Monday, he said that voters should not be allowed to cast their votes if they bring only their booth slip. “They should show their EPIC or Aadhaar card along with booth slip after which they should be allowed to exercise their franchise”, he added. The former MP wanted booth slips to be distributed to all the electors 15 days ahead of the poll on February 27. He wanted only the government officials, permitted by the Returning Officer, to distribute booth slips and not any individuals or political parties to carry out the work.

The petition further said that government officials who distribute booth slips should be present at the respective polling booths on February 27 so that voters who did not receive their booth slips can receive it on the spot.

