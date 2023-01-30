ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Filing of nominations to begin on January 31

January 30, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - ERODE

Returning Officer K. Sivakumar will receive nominations from candidates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from January 31 to February 7, except on February 5

The Hindu Bureau

A line drawn to mark the 100-metre distance from the office of the Returning Officer, where candidates will have to file their nominations for the Erode (East) bypoll | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Filing of nominations for the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency will begin on Tuesday. The elections are being held following the demise of Congress MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar will receive nominations from candidates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from January 31 to February 7, except on February 5 (Sunday). Scrutiny will take place on February 8 while nominations can be withdrawn till February 10. Polling will take place on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Election officials said that said that only four persons are allowed to accompany each candidate within 100 metres of the office where the nomination is being filed. Candidates or their supporters cannot enter the offices in large numbers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials have painted markings on roads, indicating the start of the 100m stretch. Also, vehicles are not allowed within the 100m stretch. No slogans can be raised, officials said.

The deposit amount for candidates in the general category is ₹10,000, while it is ₹5,000 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes.

Officials said elaborate arrangements are in place at the Corporation Office to receive nominations from the candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US