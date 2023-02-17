ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Dispute breaks out between AIADMK, DMK cadre over erasing of two-leaves symbol

February 17, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - ERODE

DMK cadre erased a two-leaves symbol drawn outside their Krishnampalayamoffice by AIADMK cadre; they attempted to erase another symbol drawn on the road too, leading to AIADMK cadre protesting; police and paramilitary personnel held talks with both camps and pacified them

The Hindu Bureau

Police and paramilitary personnel remain posted outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam where trouble broke out over the erasing of the two-leaves symbol | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Tension prevailed outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Friday morning, after AIADMK cadre objected to DMK cadre erasing the two-leaves symbol drawn on the road, in front of DMK office.

The AIADMK’s candidate, K.S. Thennarasu, is scheduled to campaign in the area and the party symbol was drawn on a stretch of the road. The party symbol was also drawn on the road in front of the DMK office, to which the DMK cadre raised an objection.

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | Marriage hall sealed after AIADMK conducts meeting without permission

The DMK cadre then erased the two-leaves symbol in front of their office and tried to erase the other symbol on the road too. But the AIADMK cadre raised slogans and prevented the symbol from being erased. Soon a heated argument broke out between the cadre of both the parties and tension gripped the locality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Election officials, along with police personnel and paramilitary personnel arrived on the spot and tried to pacify the cadre. After talks, the situation was brought under control. Police personnel and paramilitary personnel remain posted in the area.

The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US