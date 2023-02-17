Erode (East) bypoll | Dispute breaks out between AIADMK, DMK cadre over erasing of two-leaves symbol

February 17, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - ERODE

Tension prevailed outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Friday morning, after AIADMK cadre objected to DMK cadre erasing the two-leaves symbol drawn on the road, in front of DMK office.

The AIADMK’s candidate, K.S. Thennarasu, is scheduled to campaign in the area and the party symbol was drawn on a stretch of the road. The party symbol was also drawn on the road in front of the DMK office, to which the DMK cadre raised an objection.

The DMK cadre then erased the two-leaves symbol in front of their office and tried to erase the other symbol on the road too. But the AIADMK cadre raised slogans and prevented the symbol from being erased. Soon a heated argument broke out between the cadre of both the parties and tension gripped the locality.

Election officials, along with police personnel and paramilitary personnel arrived on the spot and tried to pacify the cadre. After talks, the situation was brought under control. Police personnel and paramilitary personnel remain posted in the area.

The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.