Erode (East) bypoll | Control rooms and teams to receive election-related complaints 

January 25, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - ERODE

Control rooms set up at the Erode Collectorate and the Corporation office, as well as static and flying surveillance teams will receive any complaints related to the violation of the model code of conduct

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Erode District Election Officer and District Collector H. Krishnanunni has asked the public to lodge complaints of violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) and other election-related complaints related to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll. The bypoll will take place on February 27.

In a press release, the Collector said that MCC came into force from January 18 and to prevent the distribution of cash or gifts to the electors and to monitor violations, three flying surveillance teams (FST) and three static surveillance teams (SST) were formed.

These teams function round-the-clock. Also, a control room has been established at the Erode Corporation Commissioner’s office and members of the public and electors can lodge complaints. here

Complaints can be taken up with the District Election Officer at the control room at Collectorate on the toll-free number 1800 425 0424 or 0424-2256782 and 0424-2267672 and at the Corporation Office control room toll-free number at 1800 425 94890.

Complaints can also be taken up with FST 1 at 70944-88017, FST 2 at 70944-88049, FST 3 at 70944-88072, SST 1 at 70944-88076, SST 2 at 70944-88982 and SST 3 at 70944-88983.

