Erode (East) bypoll | Collection of postal ballots from 352 registered voters begins

February 16, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - ERODE

Six special election teams formed to collect postal ballots from 352 registered voters in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency began collecting the ballot papers on Thursday.

The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.

Officials visited the houses of the electors who had submitted the Form 12D and had been given the postal ballot. After they had cast their vote, they were asked to drop the postal ballot into a box. Officials said that they would continue to visit voters’ houses on Friday also. “If the elector is not available during the officer’s visit, they will be given a final chance on February 20 when the team will visit their houses,” they said.

The entire process was videographed and carried out in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

Voters above the age of 80, persons with disabilities, those who have COVID-19 and those with symptoms, have been allowed to cast postal votes. They were asked to express their willingness and submit a filled-in Form 12D to their respective polling booth officers by February 4. A total of 352 voters, including 30 persons with disabilities, expressed their willingness and officials said that postal ballots would be collected from them on February 16 and 17.

Officials said electors who had opted for postal voting, but failed to cast their vote during the officials’ visit would not be given a chance to cast their vote at their respective polling booths on the day of polling.