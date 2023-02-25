ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | CM’s announcement on financial aid for women violates model code of conduct: AIADMK

February 25, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - ERODE

I.S. Inbadurai of the AIADMK has lodged a complaint in this regard with the Returning Officer and has demanded action; CM Stalin made the announcement during his campaign in Erode on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

I.S. Inbadurai, former MLA of the AIADMK. File

Former AIADMK MLA I.S. Inbadurai has lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) and Erode Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, stating that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on Saturday, regarding a monthly honorarium for women heads of families, made while he was campaigning, was a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), and demanding necessary action.

Polling for the byelection is scheduled for February 27.

Addressing the media after submitting a petition to the RO at the Corporation office on Saturday, Mr. Inbadurai said that Mr. Stalin, during his campaign at Sampath Nagar had made the announcement, violating the MCC. “The DMK has been involved in many violations during the byelection. But now, the Chief Minister, who should have respected the law, has violated it,” he said, demanding that election officials take action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Stalin, during his campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan had said that an announcement regarding the provision would be made in next month’s State budget.

Campaigning for the byelection to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency ends at 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US