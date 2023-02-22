ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | Case filed against Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate and cadre

February 22, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - ERODE

The case has been filed against the NTK candidate , Menaka Navaneethan and 23 party cadre for campaigning in the constituency without permission; Ms. Navaneethan, speaking to the press on Wednesday, alleged that no action is being taken against the DMK’s distribution of gifts

S P Saravanan
Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneethan at the Corporation office to submit a petition seeking permission for a thinnai pracharam in Erode on Wednesday | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode District police have registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneethan and 23 of her party cadre for canvassing in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency without obtaining permission from election officials.

On February 20, Ms. Navaneethan along with the cadre went to an area, Marapalam, seeking votes. But residents there said that the party’s founder had, during his election campaign, made remarks that members of the Arunthathiyar community had come to Tamil Nadu from Andhra Pradesh to take up cleaning work. Hence the residents opposed her campaign in the area. An altercation broke out between the party cadre and the local residents, and the candidate subsequently left.

Ms. Navaneethan then proceeded to Alamarathu Street and distributed pamphlets and sought votes. But she did not obtain permission to do so, and, based on a complaint from election officials, Erode South Police registered a case against 24 persons on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that on February 6, Ms. Navaneethan, along with the cadre took out a march to file her nominations at the Erode Corporation office. Since she did not obtain permission for the march, a case was registered against her at that instance too.

NTK submits petition, alleges no action against DMK for unauthorised offices

On Wednesday, Ms. Navaneethan met an election official at the Corporation office and submitted a petition seeking permission for a ‘thinnai pracharam’ (verandah campaign).

She told the media on Wednesday that the DMK did not obtain permission for operating election offices at all 34 wards, and that officials had refused to show her the letters submitted by the DMK requesting permission. “

They distributed gift items to the electors and no steps have been taken so far. The Election Commission is acting in favour of the DMK and the Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan should be disqualified,” she said, claiming that her party was being targeted by the DMK.

The byelection to the constituency is scheduled for February 27.

  

