ADVERTISEMENT

Erode (East) bypoll | 25 cases registered against political parties for failing to remove posters

January 23, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - ERODE

Cases have been registered for violating the model code of conduct; the bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency is on February 27

The Hindu Bureau

Statues of political party leaders were covered up, at the Panneerselvam Park in Erode on January 19, 2023, after the model code of conduct came into effect. Representational image. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Erode district police have so far registered 25 cases under the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act against political parties for failing to remove posters and other flex boards related to the upcoming Erode (East) bypoll.

Since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force from January 19 after the bypoll for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency was announced, political parties were asked to remove their party advertisements from public places.

ALSO READ
Erode (East) bypoll | Flying and static surveillance teams formed

Erode Corporation workers also removed these posters at many places. The police also warned that cases would be registered against violators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 25 cases so far have been registered under Sections 3 (disfigurement by objectionable advertisements) and 4 (unauthorised disfigurement by advertisements) of the TNOPPD Act, and under Section 171 (F) (undue influence of personation at an election) of the Indian Penal Code at five police stations: Erode Town (3 cases), Erode South (6 cases), Erode North (3 cases), Erode GH Police Station (5 cases) and at Karungalpalayam police station, 8 cases. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US