Erode (East) byelection| Inquiry on into alleged distribution of gifts, cash to voters

February 20, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel inquiring with the public about the alleged distribution of gifts at Krishnampalayam in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Following complaints that silver anklets, stainless steel pots and pressure cookers were distributed to electors in Erode (East) Assembly Constituency, election officials inspected a few areas in the constituency and held inquiry with the people here on Monday.

The officials received complaints that anklets and pots were distributed to voters in Sindhan Nagar and Krishnampalayam in Karungalpalayam areas, cookers at Vettukattuvalasu and Sakthi Godown areas and sari and cash at Jeeva Nagar.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told The Hindu that surveillance teams were inquiring and based on the findings, complaints would be lodged with the police.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK MLA I.S. Inbadurai lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar that DMK was involved in large-scale violations in the constituency. He claimed that both the DMK and the Congress distributed pressure cookers to voters. He blamed the election officials, police and the observers for inaction. The former MLA also said that the DMK was forcefully taking voters for a picnic and demanded action.

