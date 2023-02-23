Erode city reels under traffic congestion due to increase in flow of vehicles

February 23, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - ERODE

Though traffic congestion is a perennial problem in the city, motorists, and pedestrians have been hit hard in the last one month due to a sharp increase in the flow of vehicles on most of the arterial roads.

The model code of conduct (MCC) for the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency came into force from January 18 and political parties intensified their campaign from the second week of February. Senior party leaders, functionaries, and cadre of major political parties from across the State arrived in Erode in large numbers and were camping here seeking votes for their respective candidates.

Hotels and lodges were fully occupied while many stayed in individual houses, cottages and apartments in and around the city. This led to an increase in the movement of cars in the city in the last 20 to 25 days.

Main areas of the city including B.P Agraharam, Vairapalayam, Veerappanchatiram, Manickampalayam Housing Unit, Karungalpalayam, Periyar Nagar, Railway Colony, Perundurai Road, Sampath Nagar and Erode Old City come in the constituency that is thickly populated.

Also, all the major arterial roads, Perundurai Road, Nasiyanur Road, Gandhiji Road, Sakthi Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, and E.V.N. Road, witness frequent congestion from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Of the total 60 wards in the corporation, 33 wards are in the constituency while other areas, where the by-election is scheduled, are located on the city outskirts.

Encroachment of road space, unauthorised vehicle parking and various works on roads leaves little space for vehicles to move on. About 2,500 to 3,500 cars of various political parties move frequently on city roads everyday and traffic management has been a cumbersome task in the last three weeks, said a traffic policeman.

Since campaigners and their vehicles move at a slow pace on the roads, vehicle movement was completely disrupted in the evening hours, the personnel said. Many school vehicles were stuck in the traffic for hours in the evening forcing many to close their schools a little early.

Motorists, traders and pedestrians point out that the city had never witnessed such a traffic issue in the past elections. “Since it is a byelection, cadre from across the State have been here. We are happy that the campaign ends on Saturday,” said T. Rajagopal, a worker of a private showroom on Mettur Road.