ADVERTISEMENT

EPS will become general secretary of AIADMK, says former Minister

January 22, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said here on Sunday that former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will become the general secretary of the party.

A meeting was organised with party functionaries at Veerappanchatram, Ashokapuram, Periyar Nagar, and Agraharam regarding constituting booth committees and verifying voters’ lists in the Erode East Assembly constituency on behalf of the AIADMK,.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Sengottaiyan hoped for a “good verdict” from the Supreme Court and “we would get the two-leaf symbol.”

Mr. Palaniswami would be elected as the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK. So, the cadre should not worry about that. Mr. Palaniswami had run effectively both, the party and the government since the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. He was easily approachable to the public and introduced several schemes for the welfare of the State and made Tamil Nadu, the number one state in the country. The cadre should work effectively to help the party win the by-election, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US