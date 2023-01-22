ADVERTISEMENT

Dravidian parties cannot give corruption-free governance: Tamilaruvi Manian

January 22, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

It is impossible for the DMK and the AIADMK to ensure corruption-free governance in Tamil Nadu, according to Kamarajar Makkal Katchi founder Tamilaruvi Manian.

Interacting with journalists in Coimbatore on Sunday, he said politics of hatred and money power dominated Tamil Nadu, because of which democracy was losing its significance.

Referring to the recent tussle between Governor R.N. Ravi and the State government over the use of the names ‘Tamil Nadu’ and ‘Thamizhagam’, Mr. Manian said the deprived would not benefit from the spat.

“Despite having been in the ruling alliance at the Centre for nearly 18 years in the past, the DMK has failed to bring education back to the State List. It was transferred to the Concurrent List during Emergency,” he said.

Asked about some of the Bills pending for the Governor’s assent, he said that though Mr. Ravi had sought explanations in respect of a few Bills related to higher education, he should have immediately approved the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill.

He said his party would not support any political party in the Erode East Assembly by-election.

