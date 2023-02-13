ADVERTISEMENT

DMK launched a worst war on the people: G.K. Vasan

February 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - ERODE

It has hiked the price of milk, power and property tax, says TMC leader

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan seeking votes for AIADMK’s K.S. Thennarasu in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan on Monday charged that the DMK government had launched a worst war on the people by hiking the price of milk, power and property tax and asked the electors to teach a lesson in the byelection to Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

Seeking votes for AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu, Mr. Vasan claimed that the DMK was responsible for creating economic burden on the people and the war was worse than the Russia-Ukraine war. He said problems were plenty for the people and for various sectors in the State as the DMK had made “false promises”, “cheated them” and came to power.

“We need Prime Minister Narendra Modi to retain office after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to assume office as the Chief Minister,” he said, adding that the byelection was the foundation for the two things to happen.

Mr. Vasan said though the byelection was unexpected, results would be as expected and would be a warning bell and a shock to the rulers in the State. Making a scathing attack on the DMK, he said there was no transparency in the government. Kangaroo courts, corruption, drugs and worsening law and order situation needed to be changed. “Both TMC and AIADMK joined hands to form a victory strategy,” he said and felt things would change only if Mr. Palaniswami became the Chief Minister again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged the Election Commission to monitor the byelection carefully as the DMK had started to violate the model code of conduct. “Election officials should not be a spectator and if they fail to take action, people will arise,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US