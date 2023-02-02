CM’s campaign schedule for Erode (East) bypoll being worked out: Minister

February 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy has said that the schedule for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s campaign for the Erode (East) by-election is being worked out.

The Minister along with Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, Milk and Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar and Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj campaigned for the Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan at Annai Sathya Nagar at Agraharam area here on Thursday.

Mr. Muthusamy told mediapersons that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and party’s deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi would be campaigning for Mr. Elangovan in the constituency.

“The schedule is being worked out”, he added. The Minister said that former MLA late E. Thirumahan Everaa was in close touch with the people and had undertaken various development projects in the constituency in a short span of time.

“During our campaign in the last 12 days, women were lamenting the loss of their MLA and wanted his good works to be continued”, he added.