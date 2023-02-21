Announcement on ₹1,000 monthly honorarium for women heads of families in six months: Udhayanidhi

February 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ERODE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will make an announcement regarding the provision of a monthly honorarium of ₹1,000 for women heads of families in six months, said DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin in Erode on Tuesday.

Campaigning for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, he said the DMK came to power at a time when the AIADMK had left a debt of ₹5 lakh crore and the second wave of COVID-19 was at its peak. “But the government vaccinated the people and protected them and also provided ₹4,000 in COVID-19 relief assistance to all ration cardholders,” he said. The DMK’s election promises were being implemented in a phased manner, he said, adding that Mr. Stalin will make an announcement on the promised monthly honorarium in five or six months.

Taking a dig at the erstwhile AIADMK regime, Mr. Udhayanidhi said it was the first time in Indian history that the Income Tax Department had raided the official chamber of the Chief Secretary at the Secretariat, under the AIADMK regime.

He said that Mr. Palaniswami was not elected by the people, and that he became Chief Minister only after a “high drama” at Koovathur, where MLAs were confined. The Minister said 19 Bills were stuck with the Governor, and Mr. Palaniswami did not meet him to clear the Bills. “He is meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders only to seek mediation in his tussle with former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam,” he claimed.

“Soon, Mr. Panneerselvam will be appointed as the Governor of a State, while the BJP will take over the AIADMK and Mr. Palaniswami will be made its president,” he claimed.

