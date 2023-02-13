ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK functionary distributes cash to people for performing ‘aarthi’ in Erode

February 13, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan

An AIADMK functionary distributing cash to women at the Municipal Colony in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

In a clear violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), an AIADMK functionary distributed cash to at least 80 people who were waiting to perform ‘aarthi’ for the party’s senior leaders during their election campaign at Municipal Colony in Erode (East) Assembly constituency here on Monday.

Former Ministers, S.P. Velumani and P. Thangamani, were scheduled to visit the area for campaigning for K.S. Thennarasu at noon. Ahead of their visit, a functionary distributed plates for performing ‘aarthi’ and ₹100 each to the women who were waiting in line on both sides of the road to welcome the former Ministers. After the candidate and the leaders left the street, the plates were again collected from them and the women dispersed.

Speaking on anonymity, a woman said they welcomed the candidates or leaders of any political parties with traditional ‘aarthi’ for which ‘service charge’ was given to them. “We should not go to other streets or wards for taking aarthi,” she said and added that they need to have the Elector’s Photo Identity Card.

