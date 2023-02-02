ADVERTISEMENT

10 candidates file their papers for bypoll in Erode

February 02, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Menaka Navaneedhan with supporters before filing her nomination papers for Erode (East) Assembly by-election on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

On the third day of filing nominations to contest in the by-election to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency, 10 candidates filed their papers here on Thursday.

Among the candidates, who filed their papers was Menaka Navaneedhan, 36, of Naam Tamilar Katchi, who along with supporters carrying sugarcane took out a march to the Corporation office.

Returning Officer and Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar will receive nominations from the candidates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from till February 7, except on February 5 (Sunday).

Scrutiny will take place on February 8, while nominations can be withdrawn till February 10. Polling will take place on February 27 and counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday, Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan and AIADMK candidate K.S. Thennarasu are expected to file their papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US