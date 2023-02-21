Premalatha campaigns for party candidate for Erode (East) byelection

February 21, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premalatha Vijayakanth on Tuesday alleged the ruling DMK was confining people of Erode East Assembly constituency in sheds like cattle and asked what the party was going to achieve by winning the byelection in this manner.

Campaigning for her party candidate S. Anand , she said that when a film actor is fined ₹2.5 lakh for keeping two parakeets at his residence, thousands of people are illegally confined in sheds and are given cash. “But, no authorities have so far taken any action,” she charged.

According to her, people from other places are bought in vehicles for a DMK Minister’s campaign to show they have huge supporters and urged the people to teach them a lesson. “They made false promises and came to power,” she charged and added the party had not seen such an election in the last 18 years.

Ms. Premalatha said instead of spending ₹81 crore for a pen monument in the Bay of Bengal, the government should start schools, improve roads, provide jobs to youngsters and establish more industries.