Senthilbalaji case | ED searches T.N. Minister’s house at Karur for the second time

February 08, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - KARUR

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, February 8, 2024 launched a search yet again at the residence of Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is under judicial custody at Puzhal Prison in Chennai, after being arrested in a money laundering case, at Rameswarapatti near Karur.

The search that began around 8 a.m is still on at the residence, where Mr. Senthilbalaj’s father Velusamy and mother live.

A team of five officials, who entered the residence, reportedly questioned on the whereabouts of the Minister’s brother Ashok Kumar, who has gone absconding for more than seven months.

According to sources, no outsiders were allowed to enter the residence. The officials did not seek protection from the district police authorities.

The residence of Mr. Senthilbalaji in his native village is being searched for the second time since the ED registered a case against him. The house was first searched on June 13, 2023, a day before the arrest of Mr. Senthilbalaji, who continues to be a Minister without portfolio in the DMK Ministry.

