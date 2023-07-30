CM hits out at Amit Shah, says En Mann En Makkal yatra is to wash away sins 

July 30, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday took a jibe at BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for flagging off BJP State president K. Annamalai’s En Mann En Makkal yatra, and termed it a yatra to “wash away sins”.

“It is a yatra to wash away sins and apologise for the 2002 Gujarat riots and the [current] happenings in Manipur,” he said at a meeting of the DMK youth wing office-bearers at Anna Arivalayam. He also termed it pava yatra (a journey of sin), claiming that it was not padha yatra.

“Did the Home Minister visit Manipur in the past two months and organise a peace march? He was not able to,” he said.

He further said that Mr. Amit Shah had come to Tamil Nadu with the intention of creating confusion in the peaceful State by launching the yatra. On the Union Minister’s remarks about Minister V. Senthilbalaji, he said Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet were also facing cases. “Does Mr. Shah have the guts to ask Modi about it?” Noting that he couldn’t elaborate on Mr. Senthilbalaji’s case as it was pending before the Supreme Court, he said he was bored with Mr. Shah’s remarks on dynastic politics and added that generations should emerge to take the Dravidian ideology forward. “I am emphasising the word, generation, because we have to take the same weapon that the enemies are taking. Is there no dynasty politics in the BJP? I can list it.”’

Mr. Modi was unable to digest the emergence of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, he said, adding that the BJP rule would come to an end soon.

