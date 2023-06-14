DMK will not be afraid of BJP’s intimidation tactics, says T.N. CM Stalin, after visiting arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji in hospital

June 14, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, visited the T.N. Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate in Chennai, to visit Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who was was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the early hours, and then taken to the hospital.

Mr. Stalin, had, on June 13, questioned the actions of the ED in searching the office of Mr. Senthilbalaji at the State Secretariat even though he had promised to cooperate with ED officials and was ready to give proper replies with regard to any documents seized. The ED, had on June 13, searched Mr. Senthilbalaji’s office and also conducted searches at the Minister’s bungalow in Chennai and other places linked to him in Karur and Coimbatore in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

‘ED going beyond legal procedure’

Also questioning the manner in which Mr. Senthilbalaji had been interrogated, the CM, on Wednesday, asserted that the DMK would not be afraid of the intimidation tactics of the BJP. “The DMK will legally face the case. The DMK will not be afraid of the intimidation tactics of the BJP. People are watching these acts of oppression. People will teach them a befitting lesson in 2024.” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

The sleuths of the ED have harassed Mr. Senthilbalaji to the extent that he developed chest pain, Mr. Stalin charged. He further questioned why the Minister should be harassed so much even after he assured the ED of cooperation with the investigation.

“It is clear that [Mr.] Senthilbalaji has been mentally and physically harassed in the guise of investigation. They have harassed him to the extent that he has developed a chest pain. After doing this to him till 2 a.m., they have brought him to the hospital finally. He is now in the ICU. Why should they do this with an intent to torture him, even after he said he would cooperate with the probe?” Mr. Stalin questioned in his statement.

The DMK president also asked whether it was necessary for the ED to “go beyond the legal procedure” with an “inhuman approach” and contended that the act displayed the ill-intentions of those who were behind the ED sleuths. “Whatever be it the case, [Mr.] Senthilbalaji will face it. We will continue to be firm in our political stance,” Mr. Stalin said

The arrest followed an 18-hour questioning at the Minister’s home in Chennai on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Following the questioning, Mr. Senthilbalaji was taken in a car at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, to the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate for a medical check-up.

A number of State Ministers including Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and PWD Minister E.V. Velu visited the hospital prior to the CM’s visit.

Only a few weeks ago, Income Tax officials had conducted week-long searches at the premises of the Mr. Senthilbalaji’s brother, V. Ashok Kumar, and acquaintances. .

On May 16, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the Crime Branch to continue an investigation Mr. Senthilbalaji in a case where heis accused of taking bribes in exchange for jobs in the Metro Transport Corporation (MTC).

