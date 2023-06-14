ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu withdraws general consent for CBI within the State

June 14, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CBI should henceforth seek prior permission from the Tamil Nadu government for undertaking investigations

The Hindu Bureau

Immediately after the arrest of Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday evening announced that it had withdrawn the general consent under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, which allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to function within the State.

“The CBI should henceforth seek prior permission from the Tamil Nadu government for undertaking investigations,” said an official release from the State government.

Tamil Nadu has joined a list of non-BJP-ruled States that have withdrawn the general consent for the CBI — West Bengal, Rajasthan, Kerala, Mizoram, Punjab and Telangana.

