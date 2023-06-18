Tamil Nadu Congress chief defends BJP functionary’s arrest, questions BJP leaders’ support to him

June 18, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Congress committee president K.S. Alagiri on June 18 defended the arrest of BJP functionary S.G. Suryah for posting a tweet allegedly “defaming” Madurai’s CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan for the death of a sanitary worker.

He also criticised the Enforcement Directorate for the arrest of V. Senthilbalaji in an alleged money laundering case.

Also Read | T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Power games — the anatomy of an arrest

Addressing journalists after commemorating the 116th birth anniversary of former Minister and Congress leader, P. Kakkan, at the Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Mr. Alagiri questioned the support Mr. Suryah has received from BJP’s top leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Many in BJP consider that posting defamatory tweets and posts are a part of their party work. And India’s Finance Minister is condemning the arrest of someone who posts nasty tweets. I condemn this,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Mr. Senthilbalaji’s arrest, Mr. Alagiri said there was no need for the Enforcement Directorate to arrest him past midnight like he was a traitor.

“A person who is a traitor, who speaks against India’s sovereignty... one who joins the ranks of enemies of India and works to defeat India... one who has close links with traitors... one who smuggles arms and is a terrorist... they can be arrested in this manner without any notice. Is Senthilbalaji such a person? He can be called for questioning and if the crime is proven, he can be punished... but, what is the need to question him for 18 hours without an advocate?” he asked.

Mr. Alagiri also asked why BJP MP Brij Bhushan was not arrested for sexual misconduct allegations made by India’s top wrestlers.

“BJP MP is given such protection from the law but a non-BJP State Minister is treated like a dog. A person who has support of the people and is working against your ideology is being treated badly. We oppose this,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also slammed Governor R.N. Ravi’s initial refusal to follow the Chief Minister’s recommendation for reallocation of Mr. Senthilbalaji’s portfolios while also retaining him as Minister without portfolio.

He recollected how Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, retained Amit Shah as Minister even while he was in custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.