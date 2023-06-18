ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Congress chief defends BJP functionary’s arrest, questions BJP leaders’ support to him

June 18, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

BJP MP is given such protection from the law but a non-BJP State Minister is treated like a dog, said the TNCC chief

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri criticised the Enforcement Directorate for the arrest of V. Senthilbalaji in an alleged money laundering case. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Tamil Nadu Congress committee president K.S. Alagiri on June 18 defended the arrest of BJP functionary S.G. Suryah for posting a tweet allegedly “defaming” Madurai’s CPI(M) MP Su. Venkatesan for the death of a sanitary worker.

He also criticised the Enforcement Directorate for the arrest of V. Senthilbalaji in an alleged money laundering case.

Also Read | T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji arrest | Power games — the anatomy of an arrest

Addressing journalists after commemorating the 116th birth anniversary of former Minister and Congress leader, P. Kakkan, at the Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Mr. Alagiri questioned the support Mr. Suryah has received from BJP’s top leaders, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Many in BJP consider that posting defamatory tweets and posts are a part of their party work. And India’s Finance Minister is condemning the arrest of someone who posts nasty tweets. I condemn this,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Mr. Senthilbalaji’s arrest, Mr. Alagiri said there was no need for the Enforcement Directorate to arrest him past midnight like he was a traitor.

“A person who is a traitor, who speaks against India’s sovereignty... one who joins the ranks of enemies of India and works to defeat India... one who has close links with traitors... one who smuggles arms and is a terrorist... they can be arrested in this manner without any notice. Is Senthilbalaji such a person? He can be called for questioning and if the crime is proven, he can be punished... but, what is the need to question him for 18 hours without an advocate?” he asked.

Mr. Alagiri also asked why BJP MP Brij Bhushan was not arrested for sexual misconduct allegations made by India’s top wrestlers.

“BJP MP is given such protection from the law but a non-BJP State Minister is treated like a dog. A person who has support of the people and is working against your ideology is being treated badly. We oppose this,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also slammed Governor R.N. Ravi’s initial refusal to follow the Chief Minister’s recommendation for reallocation of Mr. Senthilbalaji’s portfolios while also retaining him as Minister without portfolio.

He recollected how Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, retained Amit Shah as Minister even while he was in custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US