Senthilbalaji’s subjects allotted to Thangam Thennarasu and Muthusamy

June 15, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to allocate the subjects held by V. Senthilbalaji to Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Housing Minister S. Muthusamy.

Sources said the Chief Minister had taken the decision because Mr. Senthilbalaji was required to undergo a heart surgery. He has sent the recommendations to Governor R.N. Ravi.

Mr. Thennarasu will hold the Electricity portfolio as additional charge, while Mr. Muthusamy will look after Prohibition and Excise.

CONNECT WITH US