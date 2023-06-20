ADVERTISEMENT

Senthilbalaji to undergo surgery on June 21: T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

June 20, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The arrested Minister Senthilbalaji was not aware of the "critical blocks" before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors, says Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Police force deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai where Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji is undergoing treatment. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Arrested Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji will undergo a surgery for heart related ailment at a private hospital here on June 21, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Mr. Senthilbalaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a cash-for-jobs scam last week, was initially admitted to a government hospital and later shifted to the private facility following a court order.

ALSO READ
PIL in Madras High Court questions Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Tamil Nadu Cabinet

"Since the surgery has to be mandatorily performed on Senthilbalaji it will be done tomorrow," Mr. Subramanian told reporters here.

He said the Minister was not aware of the "critical blocks" before they were diagnosed last week by the government doctors.

On June 14, Mr. Senthilbalaji had undergone Coronary Angiogram and has been advised bypass surgery at the "earliest", Kauvery hospital, which is treating him said.

