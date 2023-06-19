ADVERTISEMENT

PIL in Madras High Court questions Senthilbalaji’s continuation in Tamil Nadu Cabinet

June 19, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Litigant M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi urges the High Court to quash a press release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations stating that he would continue as a Minister without portfolio despite being in judicial custody

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

V. Senthilbalaji. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A public interest litigation petition (PIL) has been filed in the Madras High Court questioning the propriety of allowing V. Senthilbalaji, arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 in a money laundering case, to continue in the Cabinet as a Minister without portfolio despite him being in judicial custody.

To get today’s top stories from the State in your inbox, subscribe to our Tamil Nadu Today newsletter here

Advocate M.L. Ravi of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi has filed the case urging the court to quash a press release issued by Director of Information and Public Relations on June 16 stating that he would continue to be a Minister though the portfolios of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise held by him had been reallocated to two other sitting Ministers.

ALSO READ
T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Power games — the anatomy of an arrest

The petitioner pointed out that the DIPR press release was issued within hours after the Raj Bhavan issued a press communique clarifying that the Governor R.N. Ravi was agreeable to divest Senthilbalaji of his portfolios and hand them over to other Ministers but he was not in favour of the continuation of the arrested Minister in the Cabinet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Article 164 of the Constitution clearly states that the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor, the petitioner wondered how could the government go against the will of the Governor and allow a person in judicial custody to remain in the Cabinet. Such continuation is “unjust and unwarranted,” the litigant said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US