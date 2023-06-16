People have lost faith in the ruling party supporting Senthilbalaji, says Vasan

June 16, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Thursday said that the people of Tamil Nadu have lost faith in those ruling Tamil Nadu because of their attempts to portray as innocent Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

In a statement, he said that the ED’s arrest happened after the Supreme Court ordered the investigation in a time-bound manner. Moreover, Mr. Senthilbalaji was arrested after searches were conducted in his house, office and enquiries with him and his relatives, he said, adding that this was not against the law.

Mr. Vasan said that those in the ruling party, the Opposition and the public realised that the ED was non-political. Hence, it was undemocratic of the Tamil Nadu government to unnecessarily blame the Union government and the ED for political reasons, he said.

Mekedatu dam

In a separate statement, he said that no discussions should be encouraged on the proposed construction of a new dam by the Karnataka government at Mekedatu at Friday’s meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Highlighting that a new dam would be detrimental to the Cauvery delta region in Tamil Nadu, he said that the Karnataka’s proposal to construct the dam must be put to an end through legal means. He appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to firmly articulate the needs of the State at the meeting.

